Brown (shoulder) won't return to Saturday's wild-card game versus the Browns.

Brown was targeted once on a deep ball from quarterback C.J. Stroud on the Texans' first drive of the contest that he broke up to avoid an interception. In the process, Brown sustained a shoulder injury that won't allow any more game action Saturday. Stroud thus will turn to Nico Collins, Robert Woods, John Metchie and Xavier Hutchinson at wide receiver for the rest of the team's playoff opener.