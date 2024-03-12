Brown (shoulder) is slated to sign a one-year contract with the Texans worth $5 million, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Over the course of 10 regular-season games with Houston in 2023, Brown recorded 33 catches (on 55 targets) for 567 yards and two TDs. The 28-year-old was placed on IR twice last season, but assuming the wideout has moved past his injury issues, Brown will have a chance to reclaim a complementary role in a pass-catching corps that also includes wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell (fibula), Robert Woods and John Metchie, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz.