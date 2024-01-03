Dowdle (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dowdle has been dealing with the ankle issue for weeks and was ultimately deemed inactive ahead of last Saturday's win over the Lions. In his place, Deuce Vaughn served as the top backup to Tony Pollard and played eight snaps on offense, but Vaughn has since been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. If Dowdle isn't ready to play in the Cowboys' regular-season finale this Sunday in Washington, Malik Davis would likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Dallas' No. 2 back behind Pollard.