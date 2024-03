Dowdle is set to re-sign with the Cowboys, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Following the free-agent departure of Tony Pollard, Dowdle is poised to reclaim his role in a Dallas backfield that also currently includes Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner. Chances are, the Cowboys will add further RB depth via free agency or the draft, so until the team's personnel at the position is settled, Dowdle's fantasy upside for the 2024 season will be difficult to gauge.