Gathers has bulked back up to 282 pounds this offseason in an effort to be a more effective blocker, Jori Epstein of The Dallas Morning News reports.

He got down to 265 pounds last season to try and improve his foot speed as a receiver, but Gathers is now back up to his college basketball playing weight. "Last year was a big adjustment," Gathers said Wednesday from the Cowboys' last OTA session. "I was going for more trying to be quicker, trying to be faster. But that hurt me in the blocking game a lot where I felt like I was just a body, just a body catching a blow." His ability to make some contribution as a blocker could be the biggest factor in the size of Gathers' role this season with the Cowboys, but the team likely won't have a clear sense of how far he's progressed on that front until the preseason.