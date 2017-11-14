Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Held to one catch Sunday

Williams caught one of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

The absences of Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) and particularly Tyron Smith (groin) had a major impact on the rest of the offense, and Dak Prescott rarely had time in the pocket to let routes develop for downfield receivers like Williams. Next week's matchup against the Eagles could be more of the same if Smith back at left tackle, but if the Dallas offensive line is able to keep the Philly pass rush at bay, Williams may be able to exploit their weak secondary.