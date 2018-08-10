Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Makes preseason debut amid foot injury
Williams (foot) caught both his targets for 13 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the 49ers.
Williams has been practicing through pain during training camp, but his ability to contribute in the first game action should ease any concern about the issue. More notably for Williams' fantasy stock was the fact that rookie Michael Gallup appeared to have something of a rapport with Dak Prescott, as the pair hooked up on a beautiful 30-yard touchdown on the opening drive. Williams also has Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley ahead of him in the pecking order and will need to impress this preseason to retain a healthy role in the offense.
