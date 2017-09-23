Cowboys' Terrance Williams: Questionable for Monday's contest
Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Williams was limited at practice the last two days after not showing up on Thursday's report, but his participation Saturday puts him on pace to take the field in Week 3. A final call on Williams' status may not be made until Monday night, however, so those considering using him in fantasy lineups will want another option available if awaiting the final decision.
