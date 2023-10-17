Pollard rushed 15 times for 30 yards and secured six of seven targets for 80 yards in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers on Monday night.

As his final line implies, Pollard was stonewalled on the ground, but he salvaged his fantasy night as a receiver with numbers that were all good for second on the night for the Cowboys. The versatile back's receiving yardage total was also a season high, and he'll aim to snap a three-game streak of under 50 rushing yards when the Cowboys return from a Week 7 bye to tangle with the Rams at home on Sunday, Oct. 29.