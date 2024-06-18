The Russell Wilson project didn't work out in Denver, leading the team's front office to release him despite still being responsible for the $37.8 million guaranteed portion of his contract. The Broncos will be breaking in a new signal caller this season, but they're also down talent on the flanks with the trade of Jerry Jeudy. They'll likely utilize a combination of Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims Jr. and rookie Troy Franklin to offset the loss of Jeudy.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Broncos' entire team outlook including changes to the top of the depth chart that matter for Fantasy, a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Broncos players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Broncos 2024 lineup changes



1/1/2024 Week 1 2024 (proj) QB Jarrett Stidham Bo Nix RB Javonte Williams Javonte Williams WR Courtland Sutton Courtland Sutton WR Jerry Jeudy Josh Reynolds WR Marvin Mims Marvin Mims TE Adam Trautman Adam Trautman

Burning question: Who will emerge as the Broncos' starting quarterback?

The Broncos selected Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick, and they also have Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson on their roster. Given that Nix was selected in Round 1, it's only a matter of time before he becomes the starter, but I wouldn't be shocked to see Stidham or Wilson begin the season as QB1. Stidham started the final two games of last season, and in those two starts, he averaged 248 yards and a touchdown. Zach Wilson had what could be considered the best year of his career last season, but there's still plenty to be desired after he threw just eight touchdowns against seven interceptions. The selection of Nix gives the Broncos fanbase hope as he has a quick release and is often lauded by talent evaluators for his pinpoint accuracy. If Sean Payton can cater the offense to Nix's strengths, he could see success early in his rookie season.

2024 NFL Draft class

Rnd Pick Player Pos College 1 12 Bo Nix QB Oregon 3 76 Jonah Elliss DE Utah 4 102 Troy Franklin WR Oregon 5 145 Kris Abrams-Draine DB Missouri 5 147 Audric Estime RB Notre Dame 7 235 Devaughn Vele WR Utah 7 256 Nick Gargiulo OL South Carolina

Broncos 2024 schedule

Broncos 2024 player outlooks



By Dave Richard and CBS Fantasy staff

QB Bo Nix

The Broncos are riding with Nix as their quarterback of the future, but Fantasy managers might need some time before joining the bandwagon. A five-year starter at Auburn and Oregon, Nix evolved into an efficient thrower with a low interception rate and good short-range accuracy. If Broncos coach Sean Payton could make him a more calm, patient thrower and allow him to dial up some intermediate throws, then Nix could end up being effective enough for Fantasy usage. But until we see that happen, expectations for the 24-year-old rookie should be held in check. Don't expect Nix to get drafted in typical seasonal leagues unless it's a Superflex or two-QB format, in which case he'll be a mid-round pick. In rookie-only drafts Nix would be worth a pick in late Round 2 if it's one-QB, but late Round 1 if it's Superflex or two-QB.

QB Jarrett Stidham

Stidham figures to be the Broncos' backup quarterback, used only if rookie QB Bo Nix isn't ready for the start of the season or misses time for any reason during the season. Stidham has started four games and thrown multiple touchdowns in one of them, so expecting any major Fantasy production from him would be a mistake. He shouldn't be on anyone's Fantasy roster.

QB Zach Wilson

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in the offseason where he is expected to compete with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham for the Week 1 starting job. As of now, we project Nix to win that job, which will make Wilson droppable in all formats. For now, he should only be rostered in the deepest of Superflex leagues. Even if he is given a start or two at the beginning of the season, he's shown nothing in the NFL to make us think he'd be a viable Fantasy starter.

RB Javonte Williams

Three years after being drafted by the Broncos, Williams appears to be in a battle this preseason for playing time. Reports from offseason practices and even comments about competition from coach Sean Payton suggest that Williams' role could change. Denver has multiple running backs who have more speed than Williams showed last year and added a rookie in Audric Estime who can play with as much physicality as Williams. Coming back from a torn ACL in 2023, Williams averaged just 3.6 yards per rush, ranked outside the top 30 qualifying running backs in avoided tackle rate and explosive play rate, and had his stats salvaged by receptions (11 games with at least three catches) and occasional touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving). If reports on Williams turn positive by August then he'll be worth targeting in the Round 6 range, but until then Fantasy managers would be wise to dock him at least one round since he could be in an undesirable role by the time the season begins.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin

McLaughlin ranked as one of the NFL's most explosive running backs in 2023, so there's some potential for him to be helpful in Fantasy if he can earn more playing time in Denver this preseason. He finished inside the top 20 among qualifying RBs in yards per carry (5.4), avoided tackle rate (26.3%) and explosive play rate (10.5%). That sounds amazing but it comes with some sad context: McLaughlin had just 76 rushes in 17 games and never had more than nine runs in any game. If there's a positive, it's that McLaughlin is surrounded by slower talent in Denver's backfield, giving him a trait that could earn him more playing time if he excels this preseason. It's that potential that makes him a good late-round flier

RB Audric Estime

It didn't take long for Broncos coach Sean Payton to get the buzz going on Estime this offseason, describing him as an early-downs back with good strength, vision and contact balance. Those traits were on display for two seasons at Notre Dame, where Estime led the way in rushing yards (at least 900 per season) and touchdowns (at least 11 per season). June arthroscopic surgery could alter Estime's timeline to be ready for the preseason, but if he returns and doesn't have any setbacks, then there's a chance he lands some valuable touches during the year as part of a committee in Denver. Count him among your late-round picks in redraft leagues, but also as a mid-to-late second-round choice in rookie-only drafts.

RB Samaje Perine

Perine figures to be part of a rotation in Denver's backfield this season, though there is a chance he is a very limited part of it or that he could be a cap casualty. Preseason competition will determine just where Perine fits in. Last year he averaged just above 7.0 PPR points per game and didn't really come through as the Broncos' best passing-downs running back. He'll turn 29 this season and might be best suited for a specific role in the offense, which would mean he wouldn't see enough volume to be a good Fantasy option. Perine shouldn't get drafted in typical seasonal leagues.

RB Blake Watson

Watson began garnering attention for the Broncos during offseason practices when coach Sean Payton didn't hide his excitement for his receiving traits. Watson was one of two RBs to catch over 50 passes in the FBS last season, giving him a skill-set that Payton has always been partial to. But Watson was also a capable runner at Memphis, totaling at least 900 rush yards in three straight years. An older prospect (Watson will be 25 this season), Watson is one to watch this preseason in case he finds playing time in Payton's offense, which has always been favorable for pass-catching running backs. Not only is he on the late-round radar in deeper PPR leagues, but he's also worth a speculative third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

WR Courtland Sutton

Expectations shouldn't be too lofty for Sutton even after his 2023 season when he scored 10 touchdowns. That's because Sutton failed to average even six targets per game in Denver's conservative offense and figures to be limited again in his opportunities in 2024. It doesn't help that Sutton missed offseason workouts over a contract dispute, nor is it a positive that he'll catch passes from a rookie -- even one that comes with a lot of collegiate experience like Bo Nix. Here's the reality: Sutton hasn't popped for over 12 PPR points per game since 2019, and even then it was 13.9. Unless Sutton's situation changes, think of him as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best worth grabbing in the middle rounds.

WR Troy Franklin

There's potential for Franklin to make an impact with the Broncos as soon as his rookie season. Franklin led Oregon in receiving yards and touchdowns each of the past two years, catching throws from Bo Nix, who the Broncos also drafted. A tall but slender receiver, Franklin has outstanding speed and is ascending in terms of his route running. If he can dig into the Denver offense this preseason then there's a chance he could not only see regular playing time but potentially lead the receiving group in targets. Franklin is worth a Round 10 pick in redraft leagues on the hope he can put up good numbers each week. He'll also fit into rookie-only drafts at 20th overall in one-QB formats and 35th overall in Superflex or two-QB.

WR Josh Reynolds

Reynolds signed with the Broncos this offseason, and he will compete for a starting spot in Denver this year. Reynolds is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could be someone to add off the waiver wire. The Broncos have Courtland Sutton ahead of Reynolds on the depth chart for sure, but Reynolds could be second ahead of Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick and Troy Franklin. Conversely, Reynolds could fall behind those guys as well. It's worth keeping an eye on in training camp to see how Sean Payton uses Reynolds, as well as his rapport with new quarterback Bo Nix. Reynolds has never averaged more than 7.8 PPR points per game in eight seasons with the Rams and Lions, but he has the potential to be a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues with enough targets in Denver.

WR Marvin Mims

Mims is a sleeper receiver thanks to his rare speed. He'll compete for playing time this preseason with the Broncos. Though Mims found the end zone just once as a rookie, he did manage to rack up at least 16 receiving yards on eight of his 22 receptions. That kind of efficiency will get him noticed in Denver, where there's fierce competition expected for all of their receiving roles this preseason. View Mims as a late-round pick in all kinds of leagues, but especially in Best Ball formats.

WR Tim Patrick

It's a great story that Patrick is making a comeback after tearing his Achilles last season. He'll compete for playing time this preseason with other Broncos receivers. If it becomes clear that his speed wasn't compromised with the injury, he might get a decent role in the Broncos offense and potentially work out in Fantasy as a bench receiver. He's never had even 750 yards in a season, and the only time he scored more than five touchdowns was in 2020. Patrick doesn't have enough upside to be considered worthy of a draft pick this summer, but he could surface as a one-week option off waivers.

WR Devaughn Vele

Vele is a tall but lean rookie who will be 27 years old before the upcoming season ends. Vele totaled nine touchdowns in three seasons at Utah, never getting more than 695 yards receiving. He's a long strider without much muscle and does come with durability issues. He'll fight for snaps this preseason but is unlikely to contribute much in Fantasy leagues.

TE Greg Dulcich

Once a promising prospect, Dulcich has been fighting hamstring issues his entire career. Coach Sean Payton said in May that he expects Dulcich to practice during training camp. If that happens and if the reports from camp are positive, then Dulcich will carry some final-round appeal because of his potential as a matchup nightmare tight end.

K Wil Lutz

Because the Broncos offense was so meek last season, Lutz only attempted 34 field goals, making 30, with only 29 extra points made. Lutz remains the Broncos kicker this season, but Denver's offense isn't expected to take a major step forward under rookie QB Bo Nix. That likely means Lutz won't help you pick up chunks of Fantasy points in 2024.

Broncos DST

You might have liked what you saw from the Broncos defense after the first part of the 2023 season, and you might like who the Broncos play to begin the 2024 season. But those are the only two reasons why you'd be remotely interested in this DST. The 42 sacks they registered was below league average and the team didn't do much to add to its squad this offseason. And as good as they were at creating turnovers last season, they'll be challenged to do it again without safety Justin Simmons or linebacker Josey Jewell. But they'll start the season against the Seahawks and Steelers in consecutive weeks, offering the chance for some early-season points before their schedule gets harder. You could consider the Broncos among streaming options in drafts.