The 2024 Fantasy Football season is on the way and the Fantasy Football Today team has drafted their initial player outlooks for the entire player pool heading into training camp. Things will change on the injury front, in free agency, and possibly on the trade market, but the Fantasy Football team led by Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dan Schneier have created player outlooks based on 2024 projection, June ADP (average draft position) and where these players have come off the board in our mock (and real) drafts through May and June. We'll use the FFT consensus PPR rankings (Jamey, Dave, and Heath's rankings) to go player-by-player for the late-round wide receivers you'll be selecting in the 14th round (or later).

*These consensus rankings are updated through June 10.*

Late-round WRs

"The Niners surprised many with the selection of Pearsall in the 2024 draft, but the pick was more about the long-term, not the upcoming season. Pearsall is a tremendous route runner with great hands and a knack for getting open against zone coverage, but he lacks top-end straight-line speed. He produced modest numbers at Arizona State (with Jayden Daniels) and Florida (with Anthony Richardson) but truly broke out in 2023 with nearly 1,000 yards on 65 grabs. His value will rise dramatically when he takes over for either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, but that's not promised this year. Pearsall might be a late-rounder in redraft leagues but figures to go between 10th and 15th overall in pretty much every rookie-only draft." - Dave Richard

"Mooney left Chicago this offseason to sign in Atlanta on a three-year deal for $39 million, including $26 million guaranteed. The signing suggests Mooney will play a key role, and he's expected to start opposite Drake London, making him the expected No. 3 target in the passing game behind London and Kyle Pitts. You should plan on taking Mooney with a late-round flier in all leagues, and hopefully, he develops a quick rapport with Kirk Cousins. In Chicago, Mooney looked poised for stardom after a standout second year in 2021 with 81 catches, 1,055 yards, and four touchdowns on 140 targets. But injuries and a struggling passing game for the Bears never allowed Mooney to build off that campaign, and he averaged 8.5 PPR points per game or less in each of the past two seasons. The Falcons passing game is on the rise this year with the addition of Cousins, and Mooney should benefit, which should make him a surprise Fantasy option at the end of your bench." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Douglas showed some really good things in the second half last year and just got a quarterback upgrade in Drake Maye. That's the good news. The bad news is the Patriots brought back Kendrick Bourne and drafted Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, so Douglas will be in a dogfight to earn targets. After Bourne got hurt last year, Douglas took over as the team's primary option and saw 6.9 targets per game in his final nine games. If he can reclaim that role, the production should be better because of the better quarterback play, and he could be a WR3 for Fantasy purposes. Because of the uncertainty, we're not drafting Douglas before Round 14 in redraft. Douglas has slightly more appeal in Dynasty leagues, but even that value could evaporate if Polk and Baker beat him out at camp." - Heath Cummings

"Downs displayed an immediate rapport with Anthony Richardson in 2023, but Richardson's time as the starter was short-lived. Downs still managed to create separation and rack up 68 receptions and 771 receiving yards with Gardner Minshew. Downs only cashed in on two touchdowns all season long and is a better fit in full-point PPR leagues. In all PPR formats, Downs is worth selecting as early as the 12th round. In standard scoring, he should come off the board a round or two later." - Dan Schneier

Kendrick Bourne, Patriots

"Bourne should have every opportunity to be the Patriots' No. 1 wide receiver in 2024, we're just not sure how valuable that role will be. Bourne topped 12 PPR Fantasy points in four of his seven healthy games in 2023. He averaged 7.3 targets per game over that stretch, which should be more valuable this year if the offense and quarterback play are improved. Still, Bourne will turn 29 in August and his career-high 800 receiving yards came back in 2021. The Patriots also have a host of young wide receivers coming after his targets. For those reasons, we're not drafting Bourne until at least Round 12 in a full PPR league." - Heath Cummings

Adonai Mitchell, Colts

"Mitchell enters the NFL with a lacking production profile, but he draws the praise of those who studied his game film due to his freakish combination of size, speed, and footwork. He will have the opportunity to immediately win one-on-one matchups in the red zone and should have blow-up weeks where he scores one or multiple touchdowns. Mitchell is a high-upside swing in Rounds 11-13 of your drafts due to his athletic profile and the upside of how that fits with Anthony Richardson and his plus arm strength and arm talent." - Dan Schneier

"Expect Wilson to compete for a decent target share this season with the Cardinals. He notched at least six targets in five of 13 games as a rookie last year but managed 14-plus PPR points just twice. The team's addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. at receiver is a lock to impact Wilson's contributions, making him more of a low-end bench player in deeper redraft leagues, even though he offers some size to the Cardinals receiving game. Expect him to get taken in Round 13 or later, and probably only in deeper full-PPR leagues." - Dave Richard

"In the Rams last five meaningful games of 2023, Robinson averaged 12.9 PPR points on 5.7 targets. That's outstanding, especially for a third receiver. L.A. brought Robinson back this offseason and appear ready to let him work as the third option again. The Rams might trust him but Fantasy managers won't be since Robinson's track record has been much more bust than boom. He's actually a good late-round pick in Best Ball drafts since he should have a few big games this year, but those will be tough to predict, which is why it's reasonable for Robinson to go undrafted in all other formats." - Dave Richard

"We aren't drafting Hyatt before Round 15 in redraft leagues and we aren't sure he'll earn a starting role in Year 2 with Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton ahead of him. The good for Hyatt last year was his 109-yard outburst against the Patriots, his 16.2 yards per catch, and his 9.3 yards per target. But those efficiency stats were muted by the fact that the Patriots game was the only one all season where he earned more than five targets. We're more interested in stashing the 22-year-old in Dynasty leagues. He could be a Best Ball specialist in the right offense due to his big-play ability and blazing speed." - Heath Cummings

Greg Dortch, Cardinals

"The Cardinals made it a point to hang on to Dortch this offseason, so expect him to compete for a role in the offense this preseason. He four games in his final seven with at least 11 PPR points, which isn't awful if you view him as a bench fill-in player. The problem is expecting Dortch to replicate that role now that Marvin Harrison Jr. is part of the Arizona offense. It's for the best that Dortch doesn't get picked in redraft leagues; expect to find him on the waiver wire during the season." - Dave Richard