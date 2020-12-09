Pollard carried the ball eight times for 22 yards and caught his only target for six yards in Tuesday's loss to the Ravens. He also gained 126 yards on four kickoff returns.

While he failed to reach double-digit touches on offense for the third straight contest and the 10th time in 12 games this season, Pollard did contribute as a return man, and his 66-yard scamper to Baltimore's 28-yard line set up Dallas' first touchdown of the night. As long as Ezekiel Elliott is healthy, however, Pollard's role on offense will remain limited.