Crawford (hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Crawford has been battling the hip issue since the start of training camp but played in four games for the Cowboys, including the last two. According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the veteran defensive lineman is set to undergo surgery to address the hip injury. Crawford will be eligible to return from IR in eight weeks, but his current recovery timetable remains unclear.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories