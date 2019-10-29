The Rams traded Talib (ribs) and a fifth-round selection to the Dolphins for an undisclosed future draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Talib's time with the Rams has been injury-plagued, as he missed eight games due to a high ankle sprain in 2018 before landing on IR with broken ribs this season. It's unclear how far along he is in his recovery, but the Dolphins have acquired a veteran cornerback on an expiring contract in this deal.