Dolphins' Aqib Talib: Sent off to Miami
The Rams traded Talib (ribs) and a fifth-round selection to the Dolphins for an undisclosed future draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Talib's time with the Rams has been injury-plagued, as he missed eight games due to a high ankle sprain in 2018 before landing on IR with broken ribs this season. It's unclear how far along he is in his recovery, but the Dolphins have acquired a veteran cornerback on an expiring contract in this deal.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Add Walton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how deadline deals...
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Buying breakouts
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...