Talib (ribs) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The 33-year-old was added to the injury report Wednesday and did not practice this week. Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill should see increased defensive roles in Talib's absence.

