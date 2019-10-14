Rams' Aqib Talib: Will head to IR
Talib is dealing with broken ribs and is expected to be placed on injured reserve ahead of the Rams' Week 7 game against the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Talib was inactive for Sunday's loss to the 49ers after suffering the injury in the prior week. He will now be sidelined for at least eight weeks before he's eligible to return from IR. It's the second consecutive season that Talib has been forced to IR, as a high-ankle sprain limited him to only eight appearances in 2018. Troy Hill and Nickell Robey-Coleman should see increased roles at cornerback while Talib is sidelined.
