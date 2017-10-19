Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Iffy for Week 7
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen acknowledged Thursday that the Dolphins are game-planning as though Parker (ankle) is not playing Sunday against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
The team still holds out some hope that Parker will rebound in time for the contest, but at the moment that outcome doesn't seem especially likely. If Parker remains out Sunday, Leonte Carroo would figure to continue to see added snaps in the team's passing offense working behind fellow wideouts Kenny Stills and Jarvis Landry.
