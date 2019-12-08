Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In concussion protocol

Parker (concussion) is ruled out to return to Sunday's contest against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Parker suffered a concussion in the second quarter while hauling in a contested catch. The emerging wideout then underwent evaluation in the locker room, and he'll now be subject to the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. With Albert Wilson also being evaluated for a concussion, the Dolphins' receiver corps may consist of Allen Hurns, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford for the remainder of Sunday's divisional tilt.