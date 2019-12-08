Dolphins' DeVante Parker: In concussion protocol
Parker (concussion) is ruled out to return to Sunday's contest against the Jets, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker suffered a concussion in the second quarter while hauling in a contested catch. The emerging wideout then underwent evaluation in the locker room, and he'll now be subject to the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. With Albert Wilson also being evaluated for a concussion, the Dolphins' receiver corps may consist of Allen Hurns, Mack Hollins and Isaiah Ford for the remainder of Sunday's divisional tilt.
More News
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Rampant production in Week 13 win•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Six-catch effort in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Speeds past defense in loss•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Paces Dolphins with 10 targets•
-
Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Ties career-best TD total•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.