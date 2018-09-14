Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Listed as questionable

Parker (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Parker was listed as a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday, which supports the notion that he should be able to give it a go Sunday. Confirmation of his Week 2 status, either way, will arrive before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Dolphins kicking off at 1:00 ET. Once Parker is fully past the fractured right middle finger that caused him to miss the team's season opener, he should garner decent volume in the team's passing attack, while working opposite fellow wideout Kenny Stills.

