Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Logs limited practice
Parker (quad) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins expect Parker -- who has missed four of the team's five games -- to return to action Sunday against the Bears, barring an unexpected setback. If that's the case, we'd still like to see the 2015 first-rounder log a full and productive game before recommending him as a fantasy lineup option, but following back-to-back losses, the team's offense could use a spark this weekend.
