Smythe was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
Smythe missed last week's win versus the Raiders due to an ankle injury and is now in danger of missing a second straight game. If the 28-year-old ends up being unable to play Friday versus the Jets, Julian Hill will likely start at tight end again.
