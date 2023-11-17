Smythe (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Smythe practiced in limited fashion Thursday and Friday after opening the week with an absence Wednesday. He played through this injury in Week 9 against Kansas City prior to Miami's Week 10 bye, so the starting tight end is more likely than not to suit up come Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Gets in limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Back at practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Secures all three targets•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Cleared to play in Germany•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Questionable for Frankfurt game•