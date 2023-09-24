Phillips is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos with an oblique injury.
The linebacker missed Miami's Week 2 win over the Patriots with a back ailment. Phillips made 11 tackles in the team's Week 1 victory over the Chargers. Emmanuel Ogbah is in line to replace him on the Miami depth chart.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Set to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: No go for Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Questionable after Friday's injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Notches 11 tackles in win•