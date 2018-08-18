Grant caught four of five targets for 45 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.

With Kenny Stills (ankle) and DeVante Parker (finger) both held out, the Dolphins went ultra-small at wide receiver, using Grant, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola on nearly every snap in the first half. Grant has been making a case for an expanded role since December, but it's hard to see how he'll get regular targets unless Miami's injury woes carry into the regular season. He at least figures to have a regular role as a return specialist, though it isn't quite clear if he'll handle both kickoffs and punts for a third straight season. The Dolphins do list him as the starter at both spots on their preseason depth chart.