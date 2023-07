Ramsey is expected to miss at least six-to-eight weeks due to a meniscus injury that will require surgery, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ramsey's ACL is intact, but the star cornerback is destined to miss some time due to his meniscus issue. Pelissero adds that the length of Ramsey's looming recovery will hinge on what level of surgical repair doctors determine is needed. Either way, it appears as though Ramsey's Week 1 status is unclear.