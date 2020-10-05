Sanders converted all five field-goal attempts during Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.
Miami's offense was extremely inefficient in the red zone Week 4, resulting in Sanders getting more field-goal opportunities than he had in the last three games combined. The third-year pro remains perfect on the year, and he had a long of 45 yards Sunday. Sanders always carries the risk of turning in just one or two field-goal attempts in a contest, but he's now delivered a glimpse of the ceiling his accuracy can provide when given the opportunity.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in first win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Banks two long FGs in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Converts sole opportunity•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Flawless in finale•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Nails game-winning kick in OT•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Active as expected Week 16•