Sanders converted all five of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Sanders' career performance made the difference in Miami emerging victorious over Dallas, as he converted three field goals from 50-plus yards out, plus the game-winner from short range as time expired. The kicker's utilization was somewhat unusual, as the Dolphins' offense was able to move up and down the field but struggled to finish out drives. Sanders could be busy again Week 17, with a road matchup against the Ravens looming.