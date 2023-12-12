Sanders converted two of three field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Monday's 28-27 loss to Tennessee.

Sanders had a 44-yard field-goal attempt blocked by Denico Autry in the final minutes of the second quarter, a score which could've potentially put Miami over the top in Monday's narrow loss. The Dolphins may need to rely on the kicking game more than usual to put up points Week 15 versus the Jets' stout defense, especially if top playmaker Tyreek Hill (ankle) is less than 100 percent.