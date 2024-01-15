Sanders converted his only extra-point try during Saturday's 26-7 wild-card loss to the Chiefs.
Sanders didn't attempt a field goal during Saturday's frigid weather conditions, especially with Miami's offense stalling early. The loss was reminiscent of the Dolphins' regular-season finale loss to Buffalo, another contest in which trailing from the outset cost Sanders a chance to factor into the offense significantly. Still, Sanders is coming off a solid season in which he converted 24 of 28 field-goal attempts, with his only misses coming from 40-plus yards out.
