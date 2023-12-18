Sanders converted all three of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 30-0 win over the Jets.

Sanders wasn't called upon for any difficult kicks in Sunday's win, with his long attempt of the day coming from 37 yards out. He faces a tougher Week 16 matchup against the Cowboys, however, in which Miami's offense may not be put in such a comfortable position. Since the Dolphins' bye in Week 10, Sanders has attempted at least two field goals in four of five games.