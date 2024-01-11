Sanders did not attempt a field goal during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Bills. He converted both extra-point tries.

Sanders had attempted at least two field goals in six of his prior seven games heading into Sunday's divisional loss, but Miami's offense was never put in a position to chase anything less than a touchdown. Across 17 games this season Sanders converted 24 of 28 field-goal attempts (86 percent) and a career-high 58 of 59 extra-point tries. He'll look to maintain his consistency during the playoffs, beginning with a Saturday road matchup against the Chiefs in the wild-card round.