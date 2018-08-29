Dolphins' Jason Sanders: In driver's seat for kicking job
Sanders is set to open the regular season as the Dolphins' kicker so long as he doesn't endure significant struggles during Thursday's preseason finale against the Falcons, a source informed Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.
Sanders, a seventh-round pick out of New Mexico, has been battling undrafted free agent Greg Joseph for the kicking job throughout training camp. By virtue of his draft status, Sanders entered camp as the favorite, and he's done little to lose that edge by knocking down five of six field-goal attempts during the preseason, with his lone miss coming from 53 yards. Assuming he concludes the exhibition slate on a high note, Sanders will break camp with a roster spot in hand, but he likely won't be worth selecting in most fantasy drafts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...
-
Believe in Peterson and Marshall?
Heath Cummings has takes from the third week of the preseason. He'll also tell you whether...
-
2018 Fantasy Football must-see breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...