Sanders is set to open the regular season as the Dolphins' kicker so long as he doesn't endure significant struggles during Thursday's preseason finale against the Falcons, a source informed Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

Sanders, a seventh-round pick out of New Mexico, has been battling undrafted free agent Greg Joseph for the kicking job throughout training camp. By virtue of his draft status, Sanders entered camp as the favorite, and he's done little to lose that edge by knocking down five of six field-goal attempts during the preseason, with his lone miss coming from 53 yards. Assuming he concludes the exhibition slate on a high note, Sanders will break camp with a roster spot in hand, but he likely won't be worth selecting in most fantasy drafts.