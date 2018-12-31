Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect performance to end season
Sanders converted his only field-goal attempt and made both extra-point tries during Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Bills. He finishes up the year with 89 points over 16 games.
Sanders caps his rookie season with a typical performance: accurate, but lacking in volume. The 23-year-old made 90 percent of field goals he attempted this year (18-for-20) and converted 97.2 percent of his extra-point tries (35-for-36). The 2018 seventh-round pick is expected to remain the Dolphins' top kicker in 2019, but will remain off the fantasy radar until such time as Miami's offense transforms into a higher-scoring unit.
