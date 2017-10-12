Play

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Sits out Thursday's practice

Ajayi (knee) did not practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

It looks like Ajayi is line to be rested on most Thursdays and assuming he returns to a full practice Friday, which we expect to occur, the running back figures to be removed from the Dolphins' final Week 6 injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Falcons.

