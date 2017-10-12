Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Sits out Thursday's practice
Ajayi (knee) did not practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
It looks like Ajayi is line to be rested on most Thursdays and assuming he returns to a full practice Friday, which we expect to occur, the running back figures to be removed from the Dolphins' final Week 6 injury report in advance of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
More News
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...