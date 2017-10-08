Dolphins' Jordan Phillips: Inactive for Sunday
Phillips (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Phillips was expected to play after practicing without limitations Wednesday and Friday, but now he'll miss his third consecutive game. In his absence, Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux will continue to see extra snaps.
