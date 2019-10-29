Dolphins' Mark Walton: Leads backfield in loss
Walton carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards and fumbled once during Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers. He also caught three of six targets for 19 yards.
Rumors of Kalen Ballage drawing the start were greatly exaggerated. Following the trade of Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals, Walton still appears firmly entrenched as the No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. However, game flow didn't work out in the second-year pro's favor versus Pittsburgh, as the Dolphins spent the second half of the contest playing catch up. That's a pattern that could continue to play out for Walton (and the winless Miami offense) this season, but he at least has a solid matchup against the Jets' porous defense coming up Week 9.
