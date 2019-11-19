Play

The Dolphins waived Walton (suspension) on Tuesday.

Walton had missed the Dolphins' previous two contests while serving a four-game suspension due to violations of the NFL's personal conduct and substance abuse policies, which were related to his three arrests during the offseason. According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Dolphins, Walton was recently involved in another "police matter," and his latest brush with the law will end up costing him his job. With Walton no longer in line to rejoin Miami when his suspension lapses in December, Kalen Ballage should gain some security in the lead role, despite his remarkably poor efficiency this season (1.9 yards per carry on 64 attempts).

