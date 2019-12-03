Play

Walton's four-game suspension for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policy was lifted Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This suspension was due to conduct over the summer, but Walton was cut by the Dolphins following a separate incident in November. He likely won't be picked up again this year considering another suspension appears imminent.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories