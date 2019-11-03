Walton rushed 12 times for 29 yards and caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

Walton couldn't get much going on the ground, even against a Jets team that was missing the top four inside linebackers on its depth chart due to injuries. At least it's clear that Walton's now the lead back with Kenyan Drake out of the picture, as Walton got 12 carries to Kalen Ballage's seven. The little fantasy value to be found in Miami lies in the passing game, but Walton will at least be a strong candidate to keep receiving double-digit touches against the Colts in Week 10 and beyond.