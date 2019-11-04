Walton has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's conduct and substance abuse policy, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports. He'll be eligible to play next Dec. 2 against the Jets.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, this suspension is a result of three offseason arrests and not because of a new issue. Walton combined for 41 yards on 15 touches in Week 9's win over the Jets, and now he'll be kept off the field until the Dolphins play Gang Green again. The Dolphins figure to roll out Kalen Ballage as their lead back in Sunday's matchup against the Colts while Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin could pick up the remaining reps.