Breida (hamstring) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but it appears he hasn't progressed well since injury designations were announced Friday. Breida could step into the starting role if able to play since Myles Gaskin (knee) is sidelined, but he instead seems likely to miss his second straight contest due to the hamstring injury. If Breida is indeed unable to play against Los Angeles, Salvon Ahmed is poised to lead the backfield while Jordan Howard handles short-yardage and goal-line work.