Dolphins' Mike Hull: Has big game in win
Hull had 10 tackles in the Dolphins 19-17 win over San Diego on Sunday.
Hull was only starting due to multiple injuries that Miami has suffered at the position. The Dolphins need Hull to step up and stay healthy, as linebacker is now the thinnest position on the roster. So far so good, as he proved he could handle himself in Week 1. Whether he starts in Week 2 likely depends upon the health of Ray Maualuga (hamstring) and the status of Lawrence Timmons.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...