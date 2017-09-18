Hull had 10 tackles in the Dolphins 19-17 win over San Diego on Sunday.

Hull was only starting due to multiple injuries that Miami has suffered at the position. The Dolphins need Hull to step up and stay healthy, as linebacker is now the thinnest position on the roster. So far so good, as he proved he could handle himself in Week 1. Whether he starts in Week 2 likely depends upon the health of Ray Maualuga (hamstring) and the status of Lawrence Timmons.