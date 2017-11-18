Hull is the player most likely to take over at starting MLB for the recently released Rey Maualuga, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Hull was also the starter earlier this season as the Dolphins waited for Maualuga to get into playing shape. Hull has 24 tackles and a fumble recovery in nine games for the Dolphins this season. He is likely to be flanked by Lawrence Timmons and Kiko Alonso for the game versus Tampa Bay on Sunday.