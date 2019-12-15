Laird rushed 12 times for 46 yards and caught two of five targets for eight yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to the Giants.

Laird couldn't get much going in this one, as his most notable play resulted in a Giants safety after the 24-year-old running back was tackled in his own end zone. He operated in a near-even split with Myles Gaskin, who rushed nine times for 43 yards and added two catches for 29 yards. Expect the two running backs to remain in a timeshare against the generous Bengals run defense in Week 16.