Laird (Coach's Decision) is inactive for Monday's wild card game against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The running back was elevated from the practice squad Monday but did not make the cut for the game day roster of 48 players, per Smith. Laird has not appeared in a game this season and sits behind Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker on the depth chart.
