The Buccaneers elevated Laird to the active roster Saturday.

Laird was called up for the Bucs' NFC wild-card win over the Eagles, but he was inactive, as Chase Edmonds (toe) was able to suit up. Edmonds is listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Lions, and if he cannot go, Laird would operate as the third running back behind Rachaad White and Sean Tucker.