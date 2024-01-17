Laird reverted to Tampa Bay's practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Laird was elevated from the practice squad Monday but was left inactive for Tampa Bay's 32-9 win over the Eagles in the wild-card round. With Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker healthy, Laird is unlikely to crack the game-day roster for the divisional round Sunday in Detroit.
