Mostert will be joined by backups De'Von Achane (shoulder) and Salvon Ahmed (neck), both of whom practiced in full Wednesday, during Sunday's regular-season opener against the Chargers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Mostert still has a clear path to the lead role for Miami following the placement of Jeff Wilson (abdomen) on IR, but having both Achane and Ahmed healthy could limit his upside as a full workhorse back. Of course, at age 31, Mostert can probably best be utilized without approaching double-digit touches. He still projects as the Dolphins' clear top back, but it the distribution of opportunities between Achane and Ahmed remains uncertain. Ahmed's familiarity with Miami's system could give him the upper hand, but Achane boasts the more intriguing skillset and an investment of third-round draft capital.