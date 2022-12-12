Mostert rushed 11 times for 37 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Mostert was bottled up in a matchup that looked favorable on paper. Miami's passing attack struggled early and forced the offense to abandon the run despite the Chargers' vulnerability to the rush in 2022. Fellow running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a hip injury and did not return after halftime. If he is unable to suit up with the upcoming short week, then Mostert would have the backfield to himself against the Bills on Saturday.