Mostert (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's matchup against the Giants, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

The Dolphins limited the practice reps of Mostert and Tyreek Hill (ankle) all week, but neither seemed in much danger of missing Monday's primetime contest. While De'Von Achane has been a perfect tandem for Mostert this season, the veteran running back has compiled a commanding lead in playing time when games have been competitive. Unfortunately for fantasy managers given the Titans' formidable run defense, it's possible Mostert could put together another ho-hum day before the offensive wizardry of Tua Tagovailoa and company put the score out of reach, thus giving way to more opportunities for Achane.